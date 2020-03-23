Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA), D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) shares are -2.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.77% or $1.05 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +21.37% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -11.38% down YTD and -0.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.44% and -8.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Raymond James recommended the DEA stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 16, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $23.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.80. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 10.62.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.03, up 12.50% from $0.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 200,965 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 226,394. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 42,000 and 94,556 in purchases and sales respectively.

Crate Darrell W, a Chairman at the company, sold 45,000 shares worth $1.03 million at $22.81 per share on Mar 11. The Chairman had earlier sold another 3,250 DEA shares valued at $74090.0 on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $22.80 per share. Bernard Alison M. (EVP & CAO) sold 15,501 shares at $24.65 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $382100.0 while MEAD JAMES E, (Director) sold 3,805 shares on Mar 02 for $94630.0 with each share fetching $24.87.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI), on the other hand, is trading around $31.38 with a market cap of $13.37B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $62.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DHI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $456.0 million. This represented a 88.66% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.02 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.16 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.76 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $16.32 billion from $15.61 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.03 billion while total current assets were at $14.52 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$113.8 million, significantly higher than the -$373.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$195.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 83 times at D.R. Horton Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 47 times and accounting for 830,830 shares. Insider sales totaled 747,106 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 31.06M shares after the latest sales, with 3.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.20% with a share float percentage of 335.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with D.R. Horton Inc. having a total of 1,039 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.57 million shares worth more than $2.03 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 34.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.83 billion and represent 9.45% of shares outstanding.