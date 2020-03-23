Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) shares are -42.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.28% or $0.35 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -42.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.31% and -35.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Bernstein recommended the NTR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 02, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the NTR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $58.28. The forecasts give the Nutrien Ltd. stock a price target range of $70.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $31.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.36% or 10.48%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.19 and $1.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.04 for the next year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV), on the other hand, is trading around $91.67 with a market cap of $19.62B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $184.24 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at IQVIA Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 170,346 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,031,957 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.5M shares after the latest sales, with -70.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.70% with a share float percentage of 184.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IQVIA Holdings Inc. having a total of 1,016 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.35 million shares worth more than $2.99 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.27 billion and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.