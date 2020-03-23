Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) shares are -75.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 19.09% or $0.21 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +63.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -75.74% down YTD and -75.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.03% and -63.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 23, 2019, Citigroup recommended the PEI stock is a Sell, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on January 16, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 4.00 to suggest that the PEI stock is a “Moderate Buy. 2 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.45. The forecasts give the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.25% or 67.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -314.30% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.46, up 9.20% from -$0.52 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 902,627 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 327,318. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 634,627 and 171,316 in purchases and sales respectively.

DeMarco Michael J., a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $55257.0 at $5.53 per share on Sep 19. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 PEI shares valued at $11400.0 on Sep 20. The shares were bought at $5.70 per share. ROBERTS JOHN JOSEPH (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $5.48 per share on Sep 19 for a total of $54800.0 while PIZZI CHARLES P, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Sep 18 for $53399.0 with each share fetching $5.34.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE), on the other hand, is trading around $2.05 with a market cap of $371.77M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 91.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SRNE’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $44.61 million. This represented a -242.28% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $13.03 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.50 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $557.63 million from $560.88 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$173.0 million, significantly lower than the -$111.77 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$201.48 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 40,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 59.45M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 34.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.70% with a share float percentage of 119.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company.