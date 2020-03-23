Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Weibo Corporation (WB), Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) shares are -27.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.15% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.19% down YTD and -27.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.15% and -23.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 14, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the WB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, CLSA had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on November 15, 2019. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the WB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.82. The forecasts give the Weibo Corporation stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $38.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.22% or 12.13%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.90% in the current quarter to $0.31, down from the $0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.31, down -2.10% from $2.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.82 for the next year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW), on the other hand, is trading around $152.63 with a market cap of $21.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $226.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $12.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 160,364 shares. Insider sales totaled 52,798 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 436.36k shares after the latest sales, with 36.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.20% with a share float percentage of 128.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company having a total of 646 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 15.63 million shares worth more than $2.75 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 13.93 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.45 billion and represent 10.78% of shares outstanding.