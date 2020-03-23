DURECT Corporation (DRRX) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) is -68.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $3.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 43.33% higher than the price target low of $2.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is -29.56% and -38.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 19.00% at the moment leaves the stock -28.97% off its SMA200. DRRX registered 57.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -38.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9200 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6800.

The stock witnessed a -42.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.20%, and is -20.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.07% over the week and 15.38% over the month.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) has around 90 employees, a market worth around $256.33M and $29.60M in sales. and $29.60M in sales Profit margin for the company is -69.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.00% and -69.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.30%).

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DURECT Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $7.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 74.00% in year-over-year returns.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in DURECT Corporation (DRRX), with 6.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.30% while institutional investors hold 48.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 215.40M, and float is at 189.35M with Short Float at 3.55%. Institutions hold 46.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bleichroeder LP with over 26.48 million shares valued at $100.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.52% of the DRRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Lion Point Capital, LP with 18.75 million shares valued at $71.25 million to account for 9.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.22 million shares representing 4.20% and valued at over $31.23 million, while Ingalls & Snyder holds 3.99% of the shares totaling 7.81 million with a market value of $29.66 million.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at DURECT Corporation (DRRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bleichroeder LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bleichroeder LP bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $1.65 per share for a total of $123623.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26.7 million shares.

DURECT Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Bleichroeder LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 74,998 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $1.69 per share for $126777.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26.63 million shares of the DRRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Bleichroeder LP (10% Owner) acquired 77,500 shares at an average price of $1.70 for $131510.0. The insider now directly holds 26,554,046 shares of DURECT Corporation (DRRX).

DURECT Corporation (DRRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading -4.61% down over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -31.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 37.0% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.79.