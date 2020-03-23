Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Vs. Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD): Which Is Riskier?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) shares are -63.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.86% or $0.2 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -62.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -33.61% and -64.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 19, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the EC stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 16, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $7.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.60. The forecasts give the Ecopetrol S.A. stock a price target range of $21.93 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.21% or 15.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 22.90% in the current quarter to $0.56, up from the $0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.93, down -5.80% from $1.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.41 and $0.62. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.16 for the next year.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD), on the other hand, is trading around $23.24 with a market cap of $1.66B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Revolution Medicines Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 19,919,626 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 63.92k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.45% with a share float percentage of 57.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revolution Medicines Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company.