Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX) is -20.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.65 and a high of $10.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The EQX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $10.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.54% off the consensus price target high of $11.95 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 29.39% higher than the price target low of $8.71 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.15, the stock is -18.99% and -23.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 7.52% at the moment leaves the stock -2.99% off its SMA200. EQX registered 29.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.35.

The stock witnessed a -35.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.39%, and is 6.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.09% over the week and 14.35% over the month.

and $281.70M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 68.49% and -40.29% from its 52-week high.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), with 22.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.42% while institutional investors hold 26.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.82M, and float is at 103.93M with Short Float at 1.98%. Institutions hold 21.33% of the Float.