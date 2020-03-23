Markets

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

By Sue Brooks

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX) is -20.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.65 and a high of $10.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The EQX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $10.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.54% off the consensus price target high of $11.95 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 29.39% higher than the price target low of $8.71 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.15, the stock is -18.99% and -23.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 7.52% at the moment leaves the stock -2.99% off its SMA200. EQX registered 29.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.35.

The stock witnessed a -35.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.39%, and is 6.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.09% over the week and 14.35% over the month.

and $281.70M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 68.49% and -40.29% from its 52-week high.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), with 22.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.42% while institutional investors hold 26.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.82M, and float is at 103.93M with Short Float at 1.98%. Institutions hold 21.33% of the Float.

Markets

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA), D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)

Richard Addington - 0
Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) shares are -2.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.77% or $1.05 higher in the...
Read more
Markets

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP), TerraForm Power Inc. (TERP)

Sue Brooks - 0
Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) shares are -71.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.81% or $0.36 higher in the...
Read more
Markets

Check out this: Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) is on the verge of a huge rally

Richard Addington - 0
Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is -46.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high...
Read more

Read More

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) makes 1.53% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Companies Richard Addington - 0
America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) is 3.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.55 and...
Read more

A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI)

Companies Andrew Francis - 0
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) is -29.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.97 and a...
Read more

Recent

This Could Be A Brutal Week For Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) shares are -64.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -23.04% or -$3.33 lower in the latest...
Read more

Plantronics Inc. (PLT) picks momentum as shares drop -4.16%

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
Plantronics Inc. (NYSE: PLT) is -50.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.33 and a high of...
Read more

The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), Exelon Corporation (EXC)

Industry Winifred Gerald - 0
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) shares are -13.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.41% or $1.04 higher in the latest...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us