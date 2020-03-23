Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO), cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) shares are -8.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.97% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +22.01% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.69% down YTD and 13.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.76% and -42.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, H.C. Wainwright recommended the APTO stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 20, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the APTO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.89. The forecasts give the Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.44% or 42.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 26.70% in the current quarter to -$0.15, up from the -$0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 672,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 645,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Chow Gregory K., a Senior VP & CFO at the company, bought 7,500 shares worth $13815.0 at $1.84 per share on Jun 05. The Chairman, President & CEO had earlier bought another 10,000 APTO shares valued at $19200.0 on Oct 24. The shares were bought at $1.92 per share.

cbdMD Inc. (NYSE:YCBD), on the other hand, is trading around $0.78 with a market cap of $41.00M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 84.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

YCBD’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $13.26 million. This represented a -30.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $10.15 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.45 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $101.8 million from $94.52 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $765000.0 while total current assets were at $14.87 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$4.87 million, significantly lower than the -$1.16 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.43 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at cbdMD Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 5,356,786 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,187,500 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.06M shares after the latest sales, with 12.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.90% with a share float percentage of 28.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with cbdMD Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 929108.0 shares worth more than $3.68 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 2.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 578235.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.29 million and represent 1.25% of shares outstanding.