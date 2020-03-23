Exploring Strategic Opportunities: BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC), Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) shares are -55.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.45% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -55.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -37.75% and -56.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the BKCC stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on November 04, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the BKCC stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.25. The forecasts give the BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation stock a price target range of $5.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.9% or 57.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.14, down from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.58, up 9.40% from $0.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 465,441 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 110,673. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 274,662 and 110,673 in purchases and sales respectively.

Harris Jerrold B, a Director at the company, bought 8,500 shares worth $35530.0 at $4.18 per share on Mar 10. The Interim CEO had earlier bought another 50,000 BKCC shares valued at $213565.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $4.27 per share. Pungello Michael (Interim CFO/Interim Treasurer) bought 10,000 shares at $4.17 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $41694.0 while Keenan James, (Interim CEO) bought 60,489 shares on Mar 09 for $244357.0 with each share fetching $4.04.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), on the other hand, is trading around $332.83 with a market cap of $162.11B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $365.03 and spell out a more modest performance – a 8.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 70 times at Netflix Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 571,615 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,563,170 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 63 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -56.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.13M shares after the latest sales, with 4.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.00% with a share float percentage of 431.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Netflix Inc. having a total of 1,742 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.57 million shares worth more than $11.26 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the investment firm holding over 26.65 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.5 billion and represent 6.09% of shares outstanding.