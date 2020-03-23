Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Medallia Inc. (MDLA), Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY)

Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) shares are -32.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.62% or $1.12 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +26.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.65% down YTD and -33.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.14% and -31.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 13, 2019, William Blair recommended the MDLA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 17, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the MDLA stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.27. The forecasts give the Medallia Inc. stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.52% or 15.8%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.01, up 19.00% from -$0.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 69 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 65 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 298,527,478 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 156,385,197. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 280,973 and 812,965 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stretch Leslie, a President & CEO at the company, sold 32,072 shares worth $973215.0 at $30.34 per share on Feb 20. The Chief Customer Officer and EVP had earlier sold another 50,415 MDLA shares valued at $989248.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $19.62 per share. Ottosson Mikael J (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) sold 35,000 shares at $30.29 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $1.06 million while Ottosson Mikael J, (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) sold 85,000 shares on Feb 19 for $2.6 million with each share fetching $30.61.

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY), on the other hand, is trading around $30.06 with a market cap of $4.35B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BERY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $321.0 million. This represented a 88.6% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.82 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.35 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.66 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $17.02 billion from $16.47 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $218.0 million, significantly higher than the $161.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $70.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Berry Global Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 20,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 168.15k shares after the latest sales, with 3.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 130.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Berry Global Group Inc. having a total of 393 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.95 million shares worth more than $567.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eminence Capital, LP, with the investment firm holding over 11.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $562.22 million and represent 8.94% of shares outstanding.