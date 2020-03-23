Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Oil States International Inc. (OIS), McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) shares are -87.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.50% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -88.23% down YTD and -88.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.77% and -80.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the OIS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 10, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the OIS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.38. The forecasts give the Oil States International Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.56% or 0.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.80% in the current quarter to -$0.18, up from the -$0.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.62, down -5.50% from -$0.62 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.33 and -$0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 608,058 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 207,533. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 558,728 and 177,631 in purchases and sales respectively.

TAYLOR CINDY B, a President & CEO at the company, bought 38,000 shares worth $95000.0 at $2.50 per share on Mar 11. The Director had earlier bought another 50,000 OIS shares valued at $98250.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $1.97 per share. Taylor Brian E. (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 12,144 shares at $7.59 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $92173.0 while Taylor Brian E., (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 2,494 shares on Feb 26 for $21224.0 with each share fetching $8.51.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), on the other hand, is trading around $148.49 with a market cap of $122.48B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $228.77 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at McDonald’s Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 76,997 shares. Insider sales totaled 41,715 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 864.72k shares after the latest sales, with 7.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.10% with a share float percentage of 744.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with McDonald’s Corporation having a total of 2,812 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 67.68 million shares worth more than $13.38 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 53.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.58 billion and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.