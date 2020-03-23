Companies

Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

By Richard Addington

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE: CEF) shares are -12.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.04% or $0.38 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -8.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.74% and -17.23% over the month.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.46 with a market cap of $240.90M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.72 and spell out a more modest performance – a 83.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Nabors Industries Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 4,185,423 shares. Insider sales totaled 921,294 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 28.24M shares after the latest sales, with 17.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.00% with a share float percentage of 391.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nabors Industries Ltd. having a total of 309 institutions that hold shares in the company.

