Fitbit Inc. (FIT) Vs. ONEOK Inc. (OKE): Those Ticking Clocks

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares are -6.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.99% or $0.06 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.13% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -8.89% down YTD and -6.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.76% and -4.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 22, 2019, Wedbush recommended the FIT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, DA Davidson had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 28, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the FIT stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.35. The forecasts give the Fitbit Inc. stock a price target range of $7.35 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.35. The two limits represent an upside potential of 16.33% or 16.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -500.00% in the current quarter to -$0.14, up from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.36, up 1.60% from -$0.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 122 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,807,140 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,527,460. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 310,155 and 523,073 in purchases and sales respectively.

MISSAN ANDY, a EVP, General Counsel, Sect. at the company, sold 6,814 shares worth $40884.0 at $6.00 per share on Mar 16. The EVP of Operations had earlier sold another 140,000 FIT shares valued at $864318.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $6.17 per share. KISLING RONALD W (Chief Financial Officer) sold 200,000 shares at $6.17 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $1.23 million while MISSAN ANDY, (EVP, General Counsel, Sect.) sold 115,140 shares on Feb 24 for $738013.0 with each share fetching $6.41.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE), on the other hand, is trading around $20.67 with a market cap of $10.79B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $70.41 and spell out a more modest performance – a 70.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ONEOK Inc. (OKE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OKE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $129.28 million. This represented a 95.15% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.66 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.77 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.71 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $21.81 billion from $21.34 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.95 billion, significantly lower than the $2.19 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.9 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at ONEOK Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 344,264 shares. Insider sales totaled 130,951 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.78M shares after the latest sales, with 18.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.20% with a share float percentage of 369.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ONEOK Inc. having a total of 1,312 institutions that hold shares in the company.