Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Vs. The New York Times Company (NYT): Those Ticking Clocks

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) shares are -43.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.35% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.38% down YTD and -43.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.68% and -48.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the FND stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 24, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the FND stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $60.11. The forecasts give the Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $72.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.32% or 10.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 23.80% in the current quarter to $0.33, up from the $0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.37, up 21.90% from $1.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.33 and $0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 48 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,441,126 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,860,021. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 369,436 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Christopherson David Victor, a EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL at the company, sold 13,252 shares worth $659252.0 at $49.75 per share on Dec 12. The Director had earlier sold another 33,000 FND shares valued at $1.67 million on Dec 16. The shares were sold at $50.65 per share. ARES CORPORATE OPPORTUNITIES F (10% Owner) sold 7,105,728 shares at $43.80 per share on Nov 14 for a total of $311.23 million while West George Vincent, (Director) sold 93,000 shares on Nov 04 for $4.12 million with each share fetching $44.34.

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT), on the other hand, is trading around $29.19 with a market cap of $5.19B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $37.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The New York Times Company (NYT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NYT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $260.4 million. This represented a 48.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $508.36 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.33 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $2.09 billion from $2.25 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $201.78 million while total current assets were at $716.83 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $189.9 million, significantly higher than the $157.12 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $144.46 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at The New York Times Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 107,538 shares. Insider sales totaled 378,608 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 24.22M shares after the latest sales, with 0.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.50% with a share float percentage of 143.44M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The New York Times Company having a total of 376 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.96 million shares worth more than $449.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jackson Square Partners, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 13.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $447.9 million and represent 8.39% of shares outstanding.