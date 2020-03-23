Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is 1.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $2.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -350.0% lower than the price target low of $0.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is 110.33% and 69.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.06 million and changing 278.95% at the moment leaves the stock -1.13% off its SMA200. FTR registered -62.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5400 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9100.

The stock witnessed a 50.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.86%, and is 164.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 77.00% over the week and 32.07% over the month.

Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) has around 19132 employees, a market worth around $93.72M and $8.29B in sales. and $8.29B in sales Profit margin for the company is -72.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 400.00% and -68.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) is a “Sell”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frontier Communications Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $1.99B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) Top Institutional Holders

343 institutions hold shares in Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR), with 1.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.28% while institutional investors hold 61.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.14M, and float is at 104.02M with Short Float at 38.81%. Institutions hold 60.57% of the Float.

Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times.

Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) that is trading -24.86% down over the past 12 months. GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) is -74.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.07% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 42.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 34.