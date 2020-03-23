Industry

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) is attracting new Institutional Money

By Andrew Francis

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE: GGN) is -45.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $4.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The GGN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $2.41, the stock is -29.33% and -39.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 6.64% at the moment leaves the stock -43.72% off its SMA200. GGN registered -44.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.27.

The stock witnessed a -42.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.43%, and is -15.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.46% over the week and 9.67% over the month.

and $11.34M in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.65. Distance from 52-week low is 21.72% and -49.16% from its 52-week high.

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) Analyst Forecasts

.

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) Top Institutional Holders

113 institutions hold shares in GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN), with 3.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 7.66% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 7.66% of the Float.

