GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) stock Surged by 17.03 yesterday

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) is -62.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $17.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLOG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 25.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.71, the stock is -20.60% and -40.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 17.03% at the moment leaves the stock -64.92% off its SMA200. GLOG registered -78.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.86.

The stock witnessed a -41.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.84%, and is -8.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.23% over the week and 12.19% over the month.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) has around 163 employees, a market worth around $333.79M and $668.60M in sales. and $668.60M in sales Fwd P/E is 6.04. Profit margin for the company is -16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.67% and -78.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GasLog Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $173.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -394.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.30% in year-over-year returns.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) Top Institutional Holders

177 institutions hold shares in GasLog Ltd. (GLOG), with 10.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.59% while institutional investors hold 47.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.97M, and float is at 70.69M with Short Float at 7.32%. Institutions hold 41.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 3.62 million shares valued at $35.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.48% of the GLOG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 3.38 million shares valued at $33.04 million to account for 4.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.55 million shares representing 3.15% and valued at over $24.95 million, while Eagle Global Advisors LLC holds 2.77% of the shares totaling 2.24 million with a market value of $21.95 million.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -48.43% down over the past 12 months. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is -91.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 41.7% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.96.