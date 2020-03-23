GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) makes 7.85% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) is 11.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.36 and a high of $8.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNMK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 33.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.36, the stock is 22.33% and 13.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.34 million and changing 29.78% at the moment leaves the stock -5.03% off its SMA200. GNMK registered -28.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.64.

The stock witnessed a 34.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.92%, and is 7.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.61% over the week and 23.60% over the month.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) has around 437 employees, a market worth around $315.86M and $88.00M in sales. and $88.00M in sales Profit margin for the company is -53.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.52% and -34.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.50%).

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $26.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.60% in year-over-year returns.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) Top Institutional Holders

157 institutions hold shares in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK), with 2.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.80% while institutional investors hold 97.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.93M, and float is at 57.86M with Short Float at 3.33%. Institutions hold 93.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 8.71 million shares valued at $41.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.33% of the GNMK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Cadian Capital Management, LLC with 5.52 million shares valued at $26.54 million to account for 9.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 5.15 million shares representing 8.48% and valued at over $24.79 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.06% of the shares totaling 4.29 million with a market value of $20.63 million.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fox James, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fox James bought 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $49500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81085.0 shares.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that OBOYLE KEVIN C (Director) bought a total of 10,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $4.53 per share for $48924.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 103550.0 shares of the GNMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Kagnoff Michael (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.61 for $46100.0. The insider now directly holds 118,216 shares of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK).

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading -34.93% down over the past 12 months. QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) is -9.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.22% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.31.