Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) picks momentum as shares drop -16.66%

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is -39.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.77 and a high of $21.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNL stock was last observed hovering at around $11.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.48% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 42.74% higher than the price target low of $21.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.31, the stock is -28.26% and -36.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 7.32% at the moment leaves the stock -37.00% off its SMA200. GNL registered -35.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -36.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.51.

The stock witnessed a -42.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.30%, and is -16.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.85% over the week and 9.82% over the month.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $306.20M in sales. and $306.20M in sales Current P/E ratio is 31.32 and Fwd P/E is 47.35. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.36% and -43.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Net Lease Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $79.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Top Institutional Holders

311 institutions hold shares in Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL), with 154.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 68.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.70M, and float is at 89.34M with Short Float at 3.94%. Institutions hold 68.20% of the Float.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is trading -45.60% down over the past 12 months. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is -68.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.28% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.16.