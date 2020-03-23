Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Colfax Corporation (CFX), CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) shares are -54.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.50% or $0.4 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -54.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.21% and -55.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the CFX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Resumed the stock as a Buy on January 16, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CFX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.75. The forecasts give the Colfax Corporation stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.2% or 39.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.90% in the current quarter to $0.42, up from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.15, up 4.80% from $2.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.41 and $0.58. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 211,154 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,814,407. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 126,943 and 22,906 in purchases and sales respectively.

Trerotola Matthew L., a President & CEO at the company, sold 22,317 shares worth $822158.0 at $36.84 per share on Jan 06. The Controller, PAO had earlier sold another 589 CFX shares valued at $21251.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $36.08 per share. PRYOR DANIEL A (EVP, Strategy & Business Dev.) sold 4,825 shares at $33.32 per share on Nov 18 for a total of $160764.0 while MacLean Jason, (SVP, CBS & Supply Chain) sold 1,125 shares on Nov 08 for $38444.0 with each share fetching $34.17.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM), on the other hand, is trading around $11.95 with a market cap of $483.86M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at CEL-SCI Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 23,552 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.66M shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.40% with a share float percentage of 34.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CEL-SCI Corporation having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company.