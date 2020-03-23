Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Fastly Inc. (FSLY), Archrock Inc. (AROC)

Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares are -11.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.18% or $0.71 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -5.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 26.50% and -27.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 11, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the FSLY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Piper Jaffray had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 02, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the FSLY stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.33. The forecasts give the Fastly Inc. stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.93% or 19.5%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.4, up 30.30% from -$0.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 79 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,577,390 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 803,559. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,058,211 and 563,460 in purchases and sales respectively.

Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 500,000 shares worth $7.12 million at $14.24 per share on Mar 12. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 100,000 FSLY shares valued at $1.46 million on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $14.63 per share. Abdiel Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) bought 289,643 shares at $15.65 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $4.53 million while Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, (10% Owner) bought 316,294 shares on Mar 10 for $5.37 million with each share fetching $16.97.

Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC), on the other hand, is trading around $3.63 with a market cap of $614.96M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at Archrock Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 33 times and accounting for 1,022,054 shares. Insider sales totaled 78,252 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 24.82M shares after the latest sales, with 4.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.10% with a share float percentage of 128.15M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Archrock Inc. having a total of 293 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 21.44 million shares worth more than $215.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 16.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $163.89 million and represent 10.68% of shares outstanding.