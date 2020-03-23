Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI), Seadrill Limited (SDRL)

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares are -85.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.02% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -86.63% down YTD and -85.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -45.03% and -73.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Raymond James recommended the LPI stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, MKM Partners had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 20, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the LPI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.86. The forecasts give the Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock a price target range of $5.54 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.6% or -64.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.60% in the current quarter to $0.13, up from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.54, down -5.10% from $0.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,288,927 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 754,145. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,929,309 and 71,784 in purchases and sales respectively.

Albrecht William E, a Director at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $99485.0 at $0.99 per share on Feb 28. The President & CEO had earlier bought another 100,000 LPI shares valued at $100000.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $1.00 per share.

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL), on the other hand, is trading around $0.55 with a market cap of $55.12M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$7.92 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Seadrill Limited (SDRL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SDRL’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $237.0 million. This represented a 35.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $367.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$5.21 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.40 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $9.49 billion from $9.97 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $12.0 million while total current assets were at $1.95 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$200.0 million, significantly higher than the -$272.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$237.0 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 27.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.24% with a share float percentage of 62.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seadrill Limited having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are King Street Capital Management, LP with over 6.66 million shares worth more than $16.91 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, King Street Capital Management, LP held 1.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Contrarius Investment Management Limited, with the investment firm holding over 4.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.98 million and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.