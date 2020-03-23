Heat Check: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Vs. HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM) shares are -39.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.27% or $0.22 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.43% down YTD and -38.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.43% and -40.89% over the month.

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY), on the other hand, is trading around $44.31 with a market cap of $3.37B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $84.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.78 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HQY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $86.2 million. This represented a 45.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $157.12 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.30 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.25 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.56 billion from $1.1 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $74.07 million, significantly lower than the $80.78 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $68.89 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at HealthEquity Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 46,386 shares. Insider sales totaled 50,171 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.59M shares after the latest sales, with -0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 69.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HealthEquity Inc. having a total of 410 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.91 million shares worth more than $660.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $493.29 million and represent 9.40% of shares outstanding.