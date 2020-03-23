Heat Check: Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Vs. Sogou Inc. (SOGO)

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) shares are -31.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.58% or $1.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -32.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.93% and -28.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, SunTrust recommended the GMED stock is a Buy, while earlier, BTIG Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 18, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the GMED stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $40.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $62.58. The forecasts give the Globus Medical Inc. stock a price target range of $67.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $46.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.06% or 12.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.80% in the current quarter to $0.4, up from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.79, up 7.50% from $1.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.31 and $0.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 53,076 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 116,460. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Davidar David D, a Director at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $540400.0 at $54.04 per share on Nov 07. The SVP, General Counsel had earlier sold another 6,460 GMED shares valued at $380494.0 on Dec 17. The shares were sold at $58.90 per share. Davidar David D (Director) sold 38,000 shares at $54.00 per share on Nov 07 for a total of $2.05 million while Huller Kelly, (SVP, General Counsel) sold 3,000 shares on Nov 07 for $167700.0 with each share fetching $55.90.

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO), on the other hand, is trading around $3.39 with a market cap of $389.54M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.20% with a share float percentage of 45.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sogou Inc. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with over 8.15 million shares worth more than $48.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. held 16.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, with the investment firm holding over 3.44 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.43 million and represent 6.79% of shares outstanding.