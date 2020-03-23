Heat Check: Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Vs. ArcelorMittal (MT)

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) shares are -90.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.97% or $0.17 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +54.95% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -91.32% down YTD and -89.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -34.85% and -86.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, Raymond James recommended the MTDR stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Stephens had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $1.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.91. The forecasts give the Matador Resources Company stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 93.38% or 31.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 39.30% in the current quarter to $0.16, down from the $0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.65, up 25.70% from $1.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.27 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 81 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 945,449 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 110,628. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 729,547 and 71,296 in purchases and sales respectively.

FORRESTER ROGERS JULIA P., a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $10000.0 at $2.00 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 2,500 MTDR shares valued at $4875.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $1.95 per share. Baribault Reynald (Director) bought 53,000 shares at $2.09 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $111000.0 while Adams Craig N, (EVP, COO – Land, Legal & Admin) bought 850 shares on Mar 13 for $1785.0 with each share fetching $2.10.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), on the other hand, is trading around $7.74 with a market cap of $9.77B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 67.51% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ArcelorMittal (MT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$1.01 billion. This represented a 106.49% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.51 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.86 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.16 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $87.91 billion from $88.15 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.02 billion, significantly higher than the $4.2 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.44 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 44.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.40% with a share float percentage of 641.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ArcelorMittal having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company.