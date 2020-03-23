Heat Check: Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) Vs. Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares are 64.59% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 46.70% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +63.53% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -67.67% down YTD and 71.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 20.86% and 34.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 08, 2017, Chardan Capital Markets recommended the RTTR stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on October 23, 2017. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the RTTR stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.00. The forecasts give the Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 96.0% or 96.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$1.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 500,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 537,500. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 500,000 and 537,500 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ritter Ira E., a COB, CSO at the company, sold 18,750 shares worth $7043.0 at $0.38 per share on Mar 04. The Director had earlier sold another 500,000 RTTR shares valued at $110000.0 on Mar 12. The shares were sold at $0.22 per share.

Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI), on the other hand, is trading around $4.79 with a market cap of $1.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RPAI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $16.69 million. This represented a 86.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $120.82 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.08 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Retail Properties of America Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 425,819 shares. Insider sales totaled 137,485 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.4M shares after the latest sales, with 43.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.10% with a share float percentage of 212.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Retail Properties of America Inc. having a total of 355 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.91 million shares worth more than $389.02 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $198.74 million and represent 7.63% of shares outstanding.