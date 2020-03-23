Heat Check: Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Vs. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares are -12.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.08% or $13.56 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -12.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.47% and -35.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the SHOP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 13, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the SHOP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $346.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $567.97. The forecasts give the Shopify Inc. stock a price target range of $675.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $330.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.73% or -4.87%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 79.20% in the current quarter to -$0.19, down from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.22, up 37.00% from $0.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.79 for the next year.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), on the other hand, is trading around $29.73 with a market cap of $7.88B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $66.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 212,807 shares. Insider sales totaled 98,747 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 605.91k shares after the latest sales, with 48.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.20% with a share float percentage of 227.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. having a total of 731 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 16.92 million shares worth more than $1.06 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC held 7.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $792.07 million and represent 5.53% of shares outstanding.