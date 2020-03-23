Heat Check: Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) Vs. 2U Inc. (TWOU)

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) shares are -44.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.62% or $0.3 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.57% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.34% down YTD and -46.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.91% and -35.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 04, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the STLD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Longbow had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on December 09, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the STLD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.73. The forecasts give the Steel Dynamics Inc. stock a price target range of $43.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.26% or -4.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.70% in the current quarter to $0.75, down from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.6, down -4.70% from $3.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 93 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 453,593 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 176,304. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 328,699 and 160,757 in purchases and sales respectively.

Alvarez Miguel, a Senior Vice President at the company, bought 9,300 shares worth $198276.0 at $21.32 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 6,000 STLD shares valued at $125100.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $20.85 per share. Shaheen Gabriel (Director) bought 3,500 shares at $23.11 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $80885.0 while Shaheen Gabriel, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 05 for $129100.0 with each share fetching $25.82.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU), on the other hand, is trading around $15.98 with a market cap of $1.09B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.22 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the 2U Inc. (TWOU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TWOU’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -42.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $177.51 million. This represented a -8.79% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $163.18 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.77 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.19 billion from $1.21 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$51.97 million, significantly lower than the -$3.12 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$65.39 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at 2U Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 544,582 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,906 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.92M shares after the latest sales, with 39.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 61.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 2U Inc. having a total of 249 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 5.7 million shares worth more than $136.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 8.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.59 million and represent 8.82% of shares outstanding.