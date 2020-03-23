Heat Check: World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Vs. Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) shares are -38.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.49% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -39.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 13.42% and -29.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 26, 2017, BofA/Merrill recommended the INT stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Seaport Global Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 07, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the INT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $26.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $39.00. The forecasts give the World Fuel Services Corporation stock a price target range of $43.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.3% or 24.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 38.10% in the current quarter to $0.6, down from the $0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.85, up 5.90% from $2.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $0.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 576,506 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 454,899. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 304,579 and 56,961 in purchases and sales respectively.

Manley John L, a Director at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $215450.0 at $43.09 per share on Nov 11. The Director had earlier sold another 10,000 INT shares valued at $431400.0 on Nov 14. The shares were sold at $43.14 per share. KASBAR MICHAEL J (Chairman, CEO and President) sold 24,511 shares at $40.00 per share on Oct 18 for a total of $980440.0 while KASBAR MICHAEL J, (Chairman, CEO and President) sold 489 shares on Oct 17 for $19560.0 with each share fetching $40.00.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), on the other hand, is trading around $75.91 with a market cap of $9.69B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $104.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at Tractor Supply Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 74,048 shares. Insider sales totaled 34,617 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 588.75k shares after the latest sales, with 11.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.90% with a share float percentage of 116.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tractor Supply Company having a total of 974 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.83 million shares worth more than $1.2 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $917.08 million and represent 8.37% of shares outstanding.