Here are the top Institutional holders of Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) shares

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) is -1.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.19 and a high of $23.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The CWEN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22%.

Currently trading at $19.63, the stock is -5.18% and -7.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 6.63% at the moment leaves the stock 3.18% off its SMA200. CWEN registered 32.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.04.

The stock witnessed a -14.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.93%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.69% over the week and 8.27% over the month.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) has around 307 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $1.03B in sales. and $1.03B in sales Distance from 52-week low is 38.34% and -15.53% from its 52-week high.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Top Institutional Holders

242 institutions hold shares in Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN), with 676.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 92.11% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 91.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.94 million shares valued at $198.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.61% of the CWEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.94 million shares valued at $158.33 million to account for 10.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 5.4 million shares representing 6.85% and valued at over $107.72 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.74% of the shares totaling 5.32 million with a market value of $106.09 million.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.