Here are the top Institutional holders of Gogo Inc. (GOGO) shares

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) is -57.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.54 and a high of $7.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOGO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.58% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.70, the stock is -11.76% and -38.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.0 million and changing 21.62% at the moment leaves the stock -45.85% off its SMA200. GOGO registered -43.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.98.

The stock witnessed a -47.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.47%, and is 21.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.31% over the week and 18.25% over the month.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) has around 1153 employees, a market worth around $307.07M and $831.60M in sales. and $831.60M in sales Profit margin for the company is -22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.32% and -62.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gogo Inc. (GOGO) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gogo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $173.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.20% in year-over-year returns.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Top Institutional Holders

189 institutions hold shares in Gogo Inc. (GOGO), with 33.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.18% while institutional investors hold 125.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.73M, and float is at 54.78M with Short Float at 60.01%. Institutions hold 74.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is North Peak Capital Management, LLC with over 6.25 million shares valued at $40.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.50% of the GOGO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.87 million shares valued at $37.56 million to account for 7.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.19 million shares representing 5.03% and valued at over $26.85 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 3.26% of the shares totaling 2.71 million with a market value of $17.37 million.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Gogo Inc. (GOGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bayer Michael P., the company’s SVP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that Bayer Michael P. sold 10,947 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $6.45 per share for a total of $70655.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1198.0 shares.

Gogo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that TOWNSEND CHARLES C (Director) bought a total of 7,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $3.98 per share for $29445.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.4 million shares of the GOGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, TOWNSEND CHARLES C (Director) acquired 37,800 shares at an average price of $3.99 for $150958.0. The insider now directly holds 1,392,067 shares of Gogo Inc. (GOGO).

Gogo Inc. (GOGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) that is -86.79% lower over the past 12 months. Intelsat S.A. (I) is -87.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.23% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 34.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 16.3.