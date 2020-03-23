Here are the top Institutional holders of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) shares

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is -63.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.40 and a high of $24.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The UNVR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.25% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 11.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.89, the stock is -38.83% and -54.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.38 million and changing 11.13% at the moment leaves the stock -57.92% off its SMA200. UNVR registered -59.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -59.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.06.

The stock witnessed a -60.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.85%, and is -21.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.36% over the week and 11.10% over the month.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has around 10300 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $9.29B in sales. and $9.29B in sales Fwd P/E is 4.97. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.91% and -64.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Univar Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $2.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -149.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.50% in year-over-year returns.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Top Institutional Holders

268 institutions hold shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 115.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 201.33M, and float is at 158.17M with Short Float at 6.52%. Institutions hold 114.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TCI Fund Management Ltd with over 16.68 million shares valued at $404.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.88% of the UNVR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.38 million shares valued at $348.66 million to account for 8.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. which holds 12.33 million shares representing 7.30% and valued at over $298.95 million, while Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC holds 5.63% of the shares totaling 9.5 million with a market value of $230.28 million.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pappas Christopher D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pappas Christopher D bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $13.61 per share for a total of $95270.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97088.0 shares.

Univar Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that FOX RICHARD P (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $14.89 per share for $148900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28735.0 shares of the UNVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Pappas Christopher D (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $16.04 for $80200.0. The insider now directly holds 90,088 shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR).

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) that is trading -14.84% down over the past 12 months. Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) is -35.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.76% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.25.