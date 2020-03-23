Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) is -56.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.95 and a high of $21.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.33% off the consensus price target high of $22.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 56.67% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.80, the stock is -52.74% and -57.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing 17.12% at the moment leaves the stock -55.79% off its SMA200. ARR registered -60.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -54.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.59.

The stock witnessed a -63.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.56%, and is -42.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 39.24% over the week and 13.80% over the month.

and $76.80M in sales Fwd P/E is 3.35. Distance from 52-week low is 57.58% and -63.12% from its 52-week high.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $41.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.00% in year-over-year returns.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR), with 930.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.58% while institutional investors hold 64.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.18M, and float is at 57.97M with Short Float at 3.50%. Institutions hold 63.02% of the Float.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOLLIHAN JOHN P III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOLLIHAN JOHN P III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $24483.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42439.0 shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that MOUNTAIN JAMES R (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $12.82 per share for $38460.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62000.0 shares of the ARR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, ULM SCOTT (Co-CEO and CIO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $13.88 for $138800.0. The insider now directly holds 144,864 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR).

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is trading -65.72% down over the past 12 months. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) is -63.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.24% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.06.