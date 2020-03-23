Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT)

Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT) is -14.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $2.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The AT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $2.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.14% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.08% higher than the price target low of $2.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.99, the stock is -7.31% and -13.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 12.43% at the moment leaves the stock -15.67% off its SMA200. AT registered -21.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.36.

The stock witnessed a -20.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.22%, and is -1.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.98% over the week and 6.38% over the month.

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) has around 266 employees, a market worth around $231.16M and $281.60M in sales. and $281.60M in sales Fwd P/E is 9.26. Profit margin for the company is -15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.06% and -25.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.60%).

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlantic Power Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03.The EPS is expected to shrink by -250.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year.

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) Top Institutional Holders

172 institutions hold shares in Atlantic Power Corporation (AT), with 3.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.68% while institutional investors hold 66.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.16M, and float is at 103.00M with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 63.77% of the Float.

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ronan Terrence, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ronan Terrence bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $1.86 per share for a total of $3720.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 546152.0 shares.

Atlantic Power Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Howell Kevin (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $1.87 per share for $3740.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 192200.0 shares of the AT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Ronan Terrence (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $2.10 for $4200.0. The insider now directly holds 552,152 shares of Atlantic Power Corporation (AT).

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading -10.36% down over the past 12 months. IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is -24.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.8% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 378610.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.