Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL)

China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL) is -19.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.12 and a high of $55.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHL stock was last observed hovering at around $31.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.82% off its average median price target of $48.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.25% off the consensus price target high of $59.08 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -3.83% lower than the price target low of $32.86 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.12, the stock is -9.31% and -16.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing 9.01% at the moment leaves the stock -17.92% off its SMA200. CHL registered -35.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.52.

The stock witnessed a -20.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.53%, and is -0.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

China Mobile Limited (CHL) has around 451000 employees, a market worth around $152.73B and $105.52B in sales. and $105.52B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.99 and Fwd P/E is 8.79. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.28% and -38.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

China Mobile Limited (CHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Mobile Limited (CHL) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Mobile Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.60% year-over-year.

China Mobile Limited (CHL) Top Institutional Holders

401 institutions hold shares in China Mobile Limited (CHL), with 81.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 2.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.48B, and float is at 1.12B with Short Float at 0.31%. Institutions hold 2.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lazard Asset Management LLC with over 18.57 million shares valued at $785.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.21% of the CHL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 9.52 million shares valued at $402.38 million to account for 8.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 6.77 million shares representing 6.27% and valued at over $286.28 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.88% of the shares totaling 6.35 million with a market value of $268.23 million.

China Mobile Limited (CHL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include China Telecom Corporation Limited (CHA) that is trading -50.13% down over the past 12 months. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) is -58.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.88% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.7.