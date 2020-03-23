Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT)

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) is -51.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $19.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The IHRT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.26% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.53% off the consensus price target high of $21.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 31.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.27, the stock is -33.42% and -47.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 17.97% at the moment leaves the stock -45.74% off its SMA200. IHRT registered a gain of -44.53% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.20.

The stock witnessed a -53.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.32%, and is -20.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.34% over the week and 14.32% over the month.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has around 11400 employees, a market worth around $694.60M and $3.68B in sales. and $3.68B in sales Current P/E ratio is 0.13 and Fwd P/E is 5.23. Distance from 52-week low is 41.01% and -58.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (113.10%).

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iHeartMedia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $820.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.60% in year-over-year returns.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Top Institutional Holders

160 institutions hold shares in iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT), with 9.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.46% while institutional investors hold 179.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.99M, and float is at 54.88M with Short Float at 4.84%. Institutions hold 168.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 44.11 million shares valued at $745.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 77.54% of the IHRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc with 7.53 million shares valued at $127.3 million to account for 13.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. which holds 5.47 million shares representing 9.62% and valued at over $92.51 million, while Symphony Asset Management LLC holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 2.88 million with a market value of $48.66 million.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.