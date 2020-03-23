Finance

Here is a breakdown of the Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) stock performance

By Sue Brooks

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) is 3.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $31.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The BEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.54%.

Currently trading at $19.40, the stock is -8.38% and -13.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 15.07% at the moment leaves the stock -13.99% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -27.91% change in the last 1 month and is 11.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.98% over the week and 12.61% over the month.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $0.01M in sales. and $0.01M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 49.23% and -38.99% from its 52-week high.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), with 4.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.64% while institutional investors hold 22.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.51M, and float is at 45.85M with Short Float at 0.44%. Institutions hold 19.20% of the Float.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times.

Finance

Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Advaxis Inc. (ADXS), Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares are -35.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.90% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading...
Read more
Finance

Volatility Returns To Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM), Eros International Plc (EROS)

Andrew Francis - 0
Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) shares are -6.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.18% or $2.33 higher in the latest...
Read more
Finance

Institutional Interest Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Winifred Gerald - 0
Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) is -66.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.42 and a...
Read more

Read More

Summarizing The Case For RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE), Anthem Inc. (ANTM)

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares are -21.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 54.60% or $0.46 higher in the...
Read more

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Vs. NIO Limited (NIO): Updated Outlook

Markets Richard Addington - 0
Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) shares are -27.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.15% or -$2.18 lower in the latest...
Read more

Recent

SLM Corporation (SLM) makes -7.38% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is 7.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.76 and a high of...
Read more

Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying The Clorox Company (CLX)?

Markets Richard Addington - 0
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is 24.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $144.12 and a high...
Read more

Analysts suggest Twitter Inc. (TWTR) could spike 11.14% in a year

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is 7.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.63 and a high of...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us