Here is a breakdown of the Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) stock performance

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) is 3.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $31.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The BEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.54%.

Currently trading at $19.40, the stock is -8.38% and -13.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 15.07% at the moment leaves the stock -13.99% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -27.91% change in the last 1 month and is 11.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.98% over the week and 12.61% over the month.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $0.01M in sales. and $0.01M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 49.23% and -38.99% from its 52-week high.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), with 4.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.64% while institutional investors hold 22.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.51M, and float is at 45.85M with Short Float at 0.44%. Institutions hold 19.20% of the Float.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times.