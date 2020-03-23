Here is a breakdown of the MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) stock performance

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) is -57.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $3.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The MEIP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 80.73% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.06, the stock is -38.48% and -48.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing 11.46% at the moment leaves the stock -46.20% off its SMA200. MEIP registered -65.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -45.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0500 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9600.

The stock witnessed a -55.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.44%, and is 2.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.85% over the week and 16.49% over the month.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $145.14M and $4.50M in sales. and $4.50M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 47.22% and -68.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-96.50%).

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MEI Pharma Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $1.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 129.00% in year-over-year returns.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Top Institutional Holders

113 institutions hold shares in MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP), with 3.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.00% while institutional investors hold 69.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.92M, and float is at 98.42M with Short Float at 1.90%. Institutions hold 67.88% of the Float.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reynolds Thomas C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Reynolds Thomas C bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $16000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

MEI Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that DRISCOLL FREDERICK W (Director) bought a total of 62,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $1.60 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62500.0 shares of the MEIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, GOLD DANIEL P PHD (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 18,750 shares at an average price of $1.60 for $30000.0. The insider now directly holds 361,632 shares of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP).

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Savara Inc. (SVRA) that is -73.63% lower over the past 12 months. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is -43.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 50.74% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 921100.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.95.