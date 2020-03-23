Here is a breakdown of the TiVo Corporation (TIVO) stock performance

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) is -27.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.16 and a high of $9.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The TIVO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.52% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 31.22% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.19, the stock is -9.57% and -16.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 8.41% at the moment leaves the stock -18.80% off its SMA200. TIVO registered -34.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.62.

The stock witnessed a -31.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.55%, and is 2.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.95% over the week and 9.43% over the month.

TiVo Corporation (TIVO) has around 1450 employees, a market worth around $853.04M and $668.10M in sales. and $668.10M in sales Fwd P/E is 5.79. Profit margin for the company is -61.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.80% and -36.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.20%).

TiVo Corporation (TIVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TiVo Corporation (TIVO) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TiVo Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $165.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

TiVo Corporation (TIVO) Top Institutional Holders

284 institutions hold shares in TiVo Corporation (TIVO), with 3.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.03% while institutional investors hold 99.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.81M, and float is at 123.64M with Short Float at 7.40%. Institutions hold 96.28% of the Float.

TiVo Corporation (TIVO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at TiVo Corporation (TIVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sergeeff Pamela A., the company’s EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Sergeeff Pamela A. sold 3,035 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $7.12 per share for a total of $21609.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113108.0 shares.

TiVo Corporation (TIVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 11.79% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 17.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.32% from the last report on May 14, 2019 to stand at a total of 7.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.18.