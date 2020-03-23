Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) And Teradata Corporation (TDC) Among Headliners

Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) shares are -50.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.74% or $0.44 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -50.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.38% and -38.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 21, 2019, DA Davidson recommended the HI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, DA Davidson had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on July 15, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the HI stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $46.00. The forecasts give the Hillenbrand Inc. stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $31.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.98% or 46.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 26.00% in the current quarter to $0.44, down from the $0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.36, up 49.00% from $2.45 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.57 and $0.61. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 132,660 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 37,868. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 43,700 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Raver Joe Anthony, a President and CEO at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $85130.0 at $17.03 per share on Mar 13. The Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev had earlier bought another 2,000 HI shares valued at $30060.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $15.03 per share. Cerniglia Kristina A. (Sr VP, Chief Financial Officer) bought 2,000 shares at $17.52 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $35040.0 while Jones Michael M., () bought 3,000 shares on Mar 12 for $53328.0 with each share fetching $17.78.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC), on the other hand, is trading around $19.41 with a market cap of $2.23B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Teradata Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 649,158 shares. Insider sales totaled 57,701 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.71k shares after the latest sales, with -104.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.70% with a share float percentage of 107.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teradata Corporation having a total of 200 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with over 15.07 million shares worth more than $657.87 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC held 12.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.62 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $507.04 million and represent 9.92% of shares outstanding.