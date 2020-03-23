Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) is -34.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $2.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The IDEX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.56, the stock is 47.98% and 5.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.23 million and changing 34.32% at the moment leaves the stock -54.69% off its SMA200. IDEX registered -68.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5300 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2300.

The stock witnessed a -2.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.92%, and is 51.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 48.40% over the week and 24.00% over the month.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $79.90M and $59.60M in sales. and $59.60M in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.01. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.08% and -80.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.90%).

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ideanomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $37.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -103.80% this year.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Top Institutional Holders

74 institutions hold shares in Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), with 50.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.95% while institutional investors hold 6.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.55M, and float is at 84.13M with Short Float at 6.68%. Institutions hold 4.53% of the Float.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.