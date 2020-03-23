Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) stock Surged by 7.65 yesterday

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is -27.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $196.78 and a high of $380.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The ILMN stock was last observed hovering at around $224.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 17.2% off its average median price target of $340.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.95% off the consensus price target high of $390.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $220.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $242.00, the stock is -5.70% and -16.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.15 million and changing 7.65% at the moment leaves the stock -21.07% off its SMA200. ILMN registered -24.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $287.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $306.21.

The stock witnessed a -19.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.59%, and is 3.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.67% over the week and 6.98% over the month.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $39.19B and $3.54B in sales. and $3.54B in sales Current P/E ratio is 35.93 and Fwd P/E is 30.40. Profit margin for the company is 28.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.98% and -36.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Analyst Forecasts

Illumina Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.26 with sales reaching $857.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Top Institutional Holders

1,272 institutions hold shares in Illumina Inc. (ILMN), with 545.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 94.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.96M, and float is at 146.45M with Short Float at 2.34%. Institutions hold 94.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 17.74 million shares valued at $5.88 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.07% of the ILMN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.46 million shares valued at $3.8 billion to account for 7.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.13 million shares representing 7.57% and valued at over $3.69 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 5.43% of the shares totaling 7.99 million with a market value of $2.65 billion.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Illumina Inc. (ILMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoyt Aimee L, the company’s SVP, Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Hoyt Aimee L sold 417 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $273.95 per share for a total of $114237.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3689.0 shares.

Illumina Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that FLATLEY JAY T (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $277.40 per share for $554800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 256970.0 shares of the ILMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, deSouza Francis A (President and CEO) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $275.00 for $825000.0. The insider now directly holds 90,158 shares of Illumina Inc. (ILMN).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading -16.05% down over the past 12 months. Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) is -91.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.58% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.17.