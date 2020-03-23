Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Vs. Instructure Inc. (INST): Those Ticking Clocks

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) shares are -28.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.28% or $0.84 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.43% and -30.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2019, Seaport Global Securities recommended the INGR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stephens had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on October 08, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the INGR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $66.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $100.20. The forecasts give the Ingredion Incorporated stock a price target range of $115.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $79.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.39% or 16.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.10% in the current quarter to $1.55, up from the $1.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.87, down -0.20% from $6.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.64 and $1.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 63,460 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 11,489. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 38,686 and 3,468 in purchases and sales respectively.

Latreille Stephen K., a VP and Corp Controller at the company, sold 1 shares worth $79.0 at $89.94 per share on Feb 07. The SVP and Chief Human Res Off had earlier sold another 1 INGR shares valued at $93.0 on Feb 16. The shares were sold at $97.34 per share. Gray James D (Executive VP and CFO) sold 0 shares at $89.94 per share on Feb 07 for a total of $1.0 while Zallie James P., (President and CEO) sold 1 shares on Feb 07 for $60.0 with each share fetching $89.94.

Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST), on the other hand, is trading around $48.79 with a market cap of $1.88B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 2.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 72 times at Instructure Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 190,172 shares. Insider sales totaled 375,062 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.63M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.20% with a share float percentage of 37.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Instructure Inc. having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC with over 2.87 million shares worth more than $138.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC held 7.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 2.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $119.74 million and represent 6.49% of shares outstanding.