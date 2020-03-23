Institutional Interest CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) Reaches 500 Major Investors

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT) is -34.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.27 and a high of $20.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The CMCT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.69%.

Currently trading at $9.44, the stock is -22.61% and -31.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 39.85% at the moment leaves the stock -39.89% off its SMA200. CMCT registered -42.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.75.

The stock witnessed a -37.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.90%, and is 1.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.95% over the week and 10.92% over the month.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $167.09M and $163.50M in sales. and $163.50M in sales Current P/E ratio is 0.44. Distance from 52-week low is 50.56% and -54.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $23.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -106.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.40% year-over-year.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT), with 2.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.43% while institutional investors hold 38.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.70M, and float is at 11.77M with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 30.72% of the Float.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DeBacker Nathan David, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that DeBacker Nathan David bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $14.45 per share for a total of $43350.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Thompson David Andrew (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $14.39 per share for $107915.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7500.0 shares of the CMCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, SALIT JAN F (President and Secretary) acquired 12,507 shares at an average price of $14.58 for $182302.0. The insider now directly holds 30,040 shares of CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT).