Institutional Interest Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) is -66.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.42 and a high of $27.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The MFGP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $10.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.67% off the consensus price target high of $18.04 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -0.85% lower than the price target low of $4.71 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.75, the stock is -39.41% and -55.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 10.21% at the moment leaves the stock -69.58% off its SMA200. MFGP registered -80.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.52.

The stock witnessed a -53.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.90%, and is -17.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.16% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) has around 12100 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $3.35B in sales. and $3.35B in sales Current P/E ratio is 1.22. Distance from 52-week low is 38.89% and -82.57% from its 52-week high.

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Micro Focus International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) Top Institutional Holders

326 institutions hold shares in Micro Focus International plc (MFGP), with institutional investors hold 26.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 333.94M, and float is at 330.74M with Short Float at 0.31%. Institutions hold 26.55% of the Float.