Investing action plan for Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) And EchoStar Corporation (SATS)

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) shares are -53.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.77% or $0.31 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +22.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -56.55% down YTD and -50.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.46% and -50.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the CXO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 17, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the CXO stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 24 recommend buying, with 5 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $40.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $101.32. The forecasts give the Concho Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $169.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $38.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.0% or -6.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.40% in the current quarter to $0.74, up from the $0.72 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.61, down -0.70% from $3.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.99. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 195,193 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 154,745. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 171,993 and 43,002 in purchases and sales respectively.

Puckett Mark B, a Director at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $136960.0 at $68.48 per share on Aug 14. The SVP, CFO and Treasurer had earlier bought another 1,500 CXO shares valued at $104500.0 on Aug 15. The shares were bought at $69.67 per share. Helms Susan J (Director) bought 700 shares at $70.12 per share on Aug 08 for a total of $49084.0 while HARPER JACK F, (President) bought 10,000 shares on Aug 07 for $654000.0 with each share fetching $65.40.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS), on the other hand, is trading around $30.01 with a market cap of $3.18B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the EchoStar Corporation (SATS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SATS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $187.79 million. This represented a 45.66% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $345.61 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.95 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.93 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.15 billion from $7.04 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $940.62 million while total current assets were at $2.84 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $656.32 million, significantly lower than the $734.52 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $237.74 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at EchoStar Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 126,934 shares. Insider sales totaled 111,763 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.47M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.20% with a share float percentage of 47.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EchoStar Corporation having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with over 5.61 million shares worth more than $242.86 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. held 11.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $189.8 million and represent 8.74% of shares outstanding.