Investing action plan for HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) And National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) shares are -22.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.01% or $0.23 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -21.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.28% and -15.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 22, 2019, Guggenheim recommended the HMSY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on January 08, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the HMSY stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.50. The forecasts give the HMS Holdings Corp. stock a price target range of $38.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.26% or -4.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -12.90% in the current quarter to $0.26, down from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.22, up 13.00% from $1.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.25 and $0.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 84 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 85 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,188,292 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 970,248. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 301,020 and 69,701 in purchases and sales respectively.

LUCIA WILLIAM C, a Chairman, President and CEO at the company, sold 430 shares worth $15910.0 at $37.00 per share on Aug 30. The Director had earlier sold another 2,766 HMSY shares valued at $103531.0 on Sep 11. The shares were sold at $37.43 per share. LUCIA WILLIAM C (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 2,529 shares at $37.10 per share on Aug 29 for a total of $93826.0 while LUCIA WILLIAM C, (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 29,046 shares on Aug 28 for $1.08 million with each share fetching $37.06.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG), on the other hand, is trading around $33.99 with a market cap of $3.20B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 100 times at National Fuel Gas Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 60 times and accounting for 78,947 shares. Insider sales totaled 35,200 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.96M shares after the latest sales, with 10.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.60% with a share float percentage of 84.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with National Fuel Gas Company having a total of 466 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 9.04 million shares worth more than $420.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, State Street Corporation held 10.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $400.41 million and represent 9.94% of shares outstanding.