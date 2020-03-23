Investing action plan for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) And EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares are -29.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.71% or $0.08 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -37.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.64% and -46.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 09, 2018, Evercore ISI recommended the MGI stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Northland Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on April 03, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the MGI stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.17. The forecasts give the MoneyGram International Inc. stock a price target range of $3.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.71% or -48.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 150.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.01, down -3.30% from $0.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,114,643 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 23,947,684. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,706,369 and 207,995 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ripple Labs Inc., a at the company, bought 626,600 shares worth $2.57 million at $4.10 per share on Nov 22. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 30,006 MGI shares valued at $70181.0 on Dec 09. The shares were sold at $2.34 per share.

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), on the other hand, is trading around $1.15 with a market cap of $719.61M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at EnLink Midstream LLC over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 1,357,817 shares. Insider sales totaled 280,005 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.33M shares after the latest sales, with 34.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.70% with a share float percentage of 257.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EnLink Midstream LLC having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 31.19 million shares worth more than $191.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Alps Advisors Inc. held 6.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 28.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $175.59 million and represent 5.86% of shares outstanding.