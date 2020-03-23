Investing action plan for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) And Rand Capital Corporation (RAND)

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares are 13.96% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.34% or $0.57 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 111.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 50.68% and 15.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 12, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the RAD stock is a Sell, while earlier, Guggenheim had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 27, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.60 to suggest that the RAD stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.63 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.63. The forecasts give the Rite Aid Corporation stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an downside potential of -46.92% or -781.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 500.00% in the current quarter to -$0.15, up from the -$0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.36, up 0.60% from $0 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.17 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 783,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 22,202. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 18,000 and 1,866 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND), on the other hand, is trading around $2.48 with a market cap of $38.54M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Rand Capital Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.59M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 58.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.30% with a share float percentage of 4.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rand Capital Corporation having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Associated Banc-Corp with over 300000.0 shares worth more than $804930.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Associated Banc-Corp held 2.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shufro, Rose & Co., LLC, with the investment firm holding over 182209.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $488884.0 and represent 1.24% of shares outstanding.