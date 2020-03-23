Investors have great interest in Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) shares are -61.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.48% or $0.39 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -61.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.38% and -66.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Wolfe Research recommended the BYD stock is a Peer Perform, while earlier, Argus had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 19, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the BYD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.18. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 68.8.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.40% in the current quarter to $0.5, up from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.94, up 1.40% from $1.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.5 and $0.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.98 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 486,245 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 479,172. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 264,426 and 141,320 in purchases and sales respectively.

Thoman A. Randall, a Director at the company, bought 250 shares worth $4950.0 at $19.80 per share on Mar 11. The Vice President had earlier bought another 1,500 BYD shares valued at $29550.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $19.70 per share. Thoman A. Randall (Director) bought 250 shares at $26.45 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $6613.0 while Hirsberg Josh, (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 35,510 shares on Dec 13 for $1.06 million with each share fetching $29.76.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), on the other hand, is trading around $233.66 with a market cap of $9.36B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $400.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $11.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at Teledyne Technologies Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 48,267 shares. Insider sales totaled 26,893 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 554.23k shares after the latest sales, with 3.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.20% with a share float percentage of 36.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teledyne Technologies Incorporated having a total of 399 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.74 million shares worth more than $887.18 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $756.39 million and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.